Community: Congratulations to Angela Marie Fabian

Angela Marie Fabian, a graduating senior at Golden Valley High School, was born bilateral sensorineural deaf, and she has bilateral cochlear implants from the local company Advanced Bionics. “I want to congratulate her for her hard work in Golden Valley High school,” said her mother, Helena Marquez, a nurse in the Acute Rehab Unit at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Marquez said her daughter will be attending CSUN to pursue a master’s degree in deaf studies and getting her bachelor’s degree in social work.