Education in brief

Tatiana Farfan De Las Casas named to Graceland University fall 2019 dean’s list

LAMONI, Iowa — The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2019 fall term have been announced, and Tatiana Farfan De Las Casas of Valencia has been named to the dean’s list.

Graceland University students with a grade-point average between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the dean’s list.

Colton Dolder qualifies for CSC president’s list

CHADRON, Nebraska — Colton Dolder of Santa Clarita was one of 298 Chadron State College students who met requirements for the fall 2019 president’s list by earning a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of coursework during the semester to qualify.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally accredited college in the western half of Nebraska.



Belmont University announces fall 2019 dean’s list, 4 SCV students named

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The following students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2019 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C:

Anna Bates of Stevenson Ranch.

Grace Carey-Hill of Valencia.

Makena Lautner of Valencia.

Kinsley Slaton of Valencia.

Brandon Burris III of Canyon Country receives University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Brandon Burris III of Canyon Country was among 1,404 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during winter commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21.

Burris earned a bachelor of science in food science and technology from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

The December graduates are from 49 countries, 36 states and more than 150 Nebraska communities.