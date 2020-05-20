Education in brief

2 SCV Bucknell students named to dean’s list

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Two local students were named to the list: Tia Gemechu, a biology major in the Class of 2023, from Stevenson Ranch, and Brandon Waldau, an undeclared major in the Class of 2022, from Valencia.

Located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Bucknell University is a highly selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates.

Mary Walsh named to University of Evansville’s fall 2019 dean’s list

Mary Walsh, of Valencia, was named to the University of Evansville fall 2019 dean’s list. Walsh, a senior majoring in exercise science, was among more than 750 students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list.

To merit the honor of being placed on the dean’s list each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more, excluding pass/fail courses, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

The University of Evansville is the first in Indiana to be designated as an Ashoka U Changemaker Campus, and its changemaking culture empowers students to improve the world around them as UE Changemakers.

4 SCV students graduate from Azusa Pacific University

The following students graduated from Azusa Pacific University on Dec. 14, and joined approximately 1,492 graduates at the winter commencement ceremonies:

John Lee, of Valencia.

Emmanuel Patingo, of Santa Clarita.

Austin Russ, of Valencia.

Jiazhen Tong, of Santa Clarita.

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education.The university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online and at seven regional centers throughout Southern California.

Lehigh University announces 2 SCV students on dean’s list for fall 2019

Sally Gu, of Santa Clarita, and Hye Ji Kim, of Valencia, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Lehigh University. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Lehigh University is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s four colleges provide opportunities to 7,000 students to discover and grow in a learning community that promotes interdisciplinary programs with real-world experience.

Madison Coleman named to University of Iowa president’s list for fall 2019

Madison Coleman, a University of Iowa student from Stevenson Ranch, has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Coleman is majoring in English and creative writing in the UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The UI established the president’s list in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the preceding two semesters, with a total of at least 12 semester hours of graded credit per semester during that period.

More than 500 undergraduate students were named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester.