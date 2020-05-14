Experts’ Global’s GMAT Online Program – A Comprehensive Prep Option for the Working Professional

While you must target a good GMAT score to be able to secure an admit to your dream B-school, you must also ensure that you select the right GMAT prep program. Preparing for GMAT is considerable commitment of time and resources and although a number of GMAT prep programs are available, you must select the one that provides you the necessary training. Experts’ Global’s GMAT prep program is one to be considered in this regard. This is an online and on-demand program and, hence, extremely convenient. Moreover, the comprehensive nature of the program ensures thorough and well-paced training for the student. Since it was launched in 2018, 1000s of students have availed of the program, with a large percentage of them affirming marked improvements in their GMAT scores.

The following section details the specific features that makes Experts’ Global’s online GMAT prep program the best GMAT training module.

Similarity to the GMAT

Experts’ Global GMAT Online Program is remarkably similar to the GMAT. The entire package of 4000 training questions and mock test questions mimic the GMAT in terms of their scope, complexity, difficulty etc. Even the firm has been able to mimic the GMAT scoring pattern, a significant achievement as GMAT scoring pattern is not public knowledge and not many test-developers have been able to achieve this precision. That the scoring pattern is identical to the GMAT is confirmed by the students reporting similarity between their mock test scores and GMAT scores.

Number and Quality of Mock Tests

Experts’ Global’s online GMAT prep program includes 15, full-length GMAT mock tests, a comparatively high number than what is provided by most GMAT prep programs. Experts’ Global has included a higher number of mock tests because the firm believes that frequently giving mock exams helps to build up endurance and naturally develop strategy. Moreover, as these tests are similar to the GMAT in the question type and scoring pattern, it ensures that student are able to accurately assess their GMAT performance. You can even take a free GMAT mock.

Weakness Diagnosis

Experts’ Global’s online GMAT training program includes a unique feature of that of an AI-enabled performance software. This analytics breaks down performance on a particular test to indicate the specific weakness points and the time taken to complete each type of questions. Having an analytics software helps the student recognize their specific weaknesses and accordingly work to overcome them. The software can also analyze performance over a series of tests and return a broad overview of the specific weaknesses.

Video Instruction

Each of the questions included in the Experts’ Global’s online GMAT prep program is accompanied by an instructional video. These videos explain the solution to a question as well as the most efficient way to solve a question. Thus, you can refer to the video if you are unable to solve a question or want to reduce the time taken to answer a question. You can even turn on the textual explanation if you do not want to watch the videos. This repository of self-study resources is a singular feature of the Experts’ Global’s GMAT online training program.

Convenience

As the Experts’ Global online GMAT prep program is an online program, it provides the students the flexibility to study at his/her own time and pace. The GMAT aspirants largely happen to be full-time working professionals and as such can only devote so much time to preparing for GMAT and meeting deliverables. An online, on-demand program, thoroughly equipped with the best of learning resources, hence, becomes the best prep option.

Special Features

Experts’ Global takes special care to ascertain the student’s learning experience. This is evidenced by the fact that they have included several features in their GMAT online prep program that facilitate learning. For instance, you can use Flag to mark questions that you want to revise later, thereby creating a file of 100s such questions. Similarly, you can use Sticky, a small, pop-up window that can be fixed to your front screen, to note down important points while solving questions or watching videos.

Thus, the Experts’ Global online GMAT prep program, a comprehensive, well-constructed program, replete with top-quality learning resources, and providing well-paced but rigorous testing, is the most preferred GMAT prep option for countless GMAT aspirants.