Marsha McLean: Your library adventure begins at home

We may be facing difficult times with having to stay at home, but our librarians and library staff are continuing to help our residents enjoy library resources, even while branch locations remain closed. The city of Santa Clarita understands that Safer At Home orders have many of us missing being able to enjoy actually going to our libraries and enjoying all of the usual programs. However, our community needs to know that the hard work we are doing now is helping slow the spread of novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Endless options on eLibrary

Our facilities and City Hall may be closed, but city staff continues to work from a distance to deliver the services, resources and support that residents need. One example of this effort is shown through the Santa Clarita Public Library, where library staff has provided countless online resources to accommodate all ages.

There’s lots of adventure to explore and I encourage everyone to browse and take advantage of the city’s eLibrary, which houses a vast assortment of eBooks, audiobooks, digital magazines and more for immediate downloading. Children can embark on a digital reading adventure, while teens may download songs from their favorite artists and adults can indulge in a new audiobook.

The options are endless for every interest and every age to borrow and enjoy! Get started by visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com/eLibrary for information on how to borrow digital content and to browse available content.

In addition to the eLibrary, our librarians are taking children’s events online while we continue to practice physical distancing. Every Monday through Thursday at 9:30 a.m., children can enjoy a live Virtual Storytime via the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Facebook page. Children participating can expect to enjoy 30 minutes of music, stories and adventure while staying safe at home. The library is hosting Bilingual Virtual Storytimes every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. for families and children who would like to watch in both English and Spanish.

If your child is too young to engage with the storytime events, then consider trying the shorter-format “Baby Bounce & Sing” on the library’s Facebook page every Monday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit down with your little ones and enjoy the fun at facebook.com/SCVPublicLibrary.

Home activity ideas

Along with the library taking many of their services and events online, library staff regularly posts and shares home activity recommendations on their Teen Space and Kids’ Space blogs and social media accounts. Their recommendations range from educational to arts, games, nutrition, reading challenges and more. Adults should not feel left out because the library staff also regularly shares support for them as well, including career resources, tax resources, mental health support and many others.

Kids can browse through different fun activities for home at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Kids, and teens can view activity recommendations tailored to their age group at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Teens. Adults are encouraged to visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Adults and to regularly monitor Santa Clarita Public Library social media accounts for additional resources and library updates.

If residents have any questions for library staff regarding library cards, book returns, passport services and more, please email [email protected]

We’ve had to face some hard times recently, but we are a very special city, made up of very special residents, businesses and families. We are coming together with innovative ways to connect with one another and we will get through this.

My heartfelt thanks to every one of you for continuing to prove we all care for one another. The city will continue to be innovative and work hard, whether together or from a distance, to ensure that you receive the resources and services you need as a very important part of our community.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]