No injuries reported after car shears fire hydrant crash

Residents on Medley Ridge Drive were treated to unexpected showers after a car slammed into a fire hydrant on the Canyon Country street Sunday evening.

The crash took place at around 6:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Michael Pittman.

Firefighters work to stop the flow of water from a damaged fire hydrant Sunday Evening. May 03, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

No one was injured in the crash, said Pittman. “The fire hydrant got the brunt of the damage.”

Water from the sheared hydrant shot into the air, reaching a height well above the roofs of surrounding houses.

Firefighters worked to stop the flow of water from a damaged fire hydrant Sunday Evening. May 03, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Firefighters from Station 107 were able to quickly shut off water to the hydrant, according to Pittman.

Fire Department officials also notified SCV Water of the incident. The local water agency will conduct any additional repairs needed, said Pittman.

No injuries were reported after a car slammed into a fire hydrant Sunday evening. May 03, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Firefighters work to stop the flow of water from a damaged fire hydrant Sunday Evening as residents look on. May 03, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer