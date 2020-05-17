Randi Kay | COVID-19 Message for Parents

Those of you who lived on the East Coast in the 1960s may remember a New York television station’s public service announcement every night that said, “It’s 10 pm. Do you know where your children are?”

In the last few days traveling around Saugus and Valencia, I realize many parents don’t know where their children are.

Many kids, out of school, are forced to find ways to keep busy.

Unfortunately, they are riding their bicycles close together, walking and talking with friends, and sitting around face to face, catching up on all the latest news as if nothing has happened since the middle of March.

None of the 12- to 18-year-olds I see are wearing any protective covering at all.

This is a message for all parents. For those of you who don’t believe this virus is a problem, think again. Get your information from health experts. Educate and protect your children.

Know where they are and what they are doing.

Not only can they become infected, but also they can infect you and your entire family.

If you have to go shopping, leave your children at home. Take them for a walk in the park instead, where you are less likely to be exposed to other people.

Make sure you have masks, wipes and gloves before going out.

Protect yourselves and your children. Life is going to be different for us now.

Randi Kay

Saugus