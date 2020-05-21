Richard Myers | Pointing Out Something Done Well

As a longtime reader and subscriber of The Signal, I have written a great many letters to the editor and I must admit that most were to point out something or someone that I thought was wrong. If I had to categorize them I guess I could call them “complaint letters.”

However, it gives me great pleasure to write this letter about something that was done right. I’m writing about the roundabout at Main Street and Newhall Avenue. When it was first proposed I thought, “Good grief, what will they think of next?” but I’m here today to applaud the city planners. I drive that roundabout often and it is a real time-saver for everyone. It’s just a wonderful improvement.

Well done, fellows.

Richard Myers

Valencia