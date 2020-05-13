Smith congratulates Garcia in 25th special election

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, has congratulated Republican Mike Garcia for his apparent victory in the race to fill the vacant House seat in the 25th Congressional District special election.

“While it’s critical that we ensure every vote is counted and recorded, we believe that the current tally shows Mike Garcia is the likely victor in the May 12 special election. As such, I’d like to congratulate him,” Smith said in a prepared statement Wednesday afternoon.

Her declaration comes after the initial ballot count Tuesday night, in which early results showed that Garcia was in the lead with more than 55% of the vote, according to the California Secretary of State.

By Wednesday afternoon, with 100% of the district’s precincts reporting, updated tallies showed Garcia at the top with 56% of the vote, or more than 80,337 votes, while Smith earned 62,998, or 44%.

Due to the election being run predominately by mail, the complete numbers are not expected for several days as ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will be added to the tally. The number of uncounted ballots was not immediately known Wednesday as California law allows for ballots to be received three days after an election, according to officials with the State Secretary.

Neither candidate has been available for interviews Tuesday or Wednesday, with both of them opting to communicate by sending out prepared statements.

Garcia’s unofficial win indicates his success in flipping the House seat from blue to red and finishing the remaining eight months of former Rep. Katie Hill’s term for the 25th District — an area that includes the Santa Clarita, Antelope and Simi valleys.

“After seeing more results last night, it is clear that our message of lower taxes and ensuring we don’t take liberal Sacramento dysfunction to Washington prevailed. I’m ready to go to work right away for the citizens of the 25th Congressional District,” Garcia said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

The two will once again compete for the seat in November for a new, full two-year term.

Smith said Wednesday her focus will now shift to the November general election while completing her current term in Sacramento as an assemblywoman.

“That said, this is only one step in this process, and I look forward to having a vigorous debate about the issues in the upcoming November 2020 election, from health care access to job creation, aid for working families, investments in local classrooms to wildfire protection, women’s rights and more, in the months ahead,” she said in her prepared statement.