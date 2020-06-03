Community: Education in brief

3 SCV students on Wheaton College fall 2019 dean’s list

The following Wheaton College students (Wheaton, Illinois) from the Santa Clarita Valley were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester:

Sarah Backer, of Valencia.

Andrew Backer, of Valencia.

Catherine Ausherman, of Santa Clarita.

To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

UW-Platteville celebrates 2019 fall graduation

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 203rd commencement ceremonies Dec. 14 in Williams Fieldhouse, and the ceremonies featured Casey Canady, an environmental engineering major from Canyon Country.

UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fourth consecutive year by Payscale and the best in the state (and seventh nationally) for employment by Zippia, the Career Expert.

Local student Matthew L. De La Cruz named to fall dean’s list at Pitt-Bradford

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 342 students to its fall 2019 dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Among those named to the Dean’s list was Matthew L. De La Cruz, a freshman history-political science student from Saugus.

Ethan Klein named to dean’s list at Miami University

Ethan Klein was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2019 fall semester. Klein, from Stevenson Ranch, is majoring in geology, environmental science.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance. Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio, with a student body of nearly 19,000.

Missouri S&T announces honor list

Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the fall 2019 semester, including Jasper Byrd, a senior biological sciences major from Valencia.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade-point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System.

Dean’s, president’s lists students named for UA fall 2019 term

A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The following local students made the list:

Ariana Yee Wong, of Canyon Country, was named to the dean’s list for fall 2019.

Brayden Elise Arnold, of Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s list for fall 2019.

Gabrielle R Schiesser, of Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s list for fall 2019.

Samantha Metta Warner, of Stevenson Ranch, was named to the president’s list for fall 2019.

Kayla Danielle Troedel, of Valencia, was named to the dean’s list for fall 2019.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement.

5,700-plus Huskers named to fall dean’s list

More than 5,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year, including two students from Valencia:

Joseph James Ballentine, a College of Engineering senior majoring in software engineering.

Joel Beckwith, a College of Business senior majoring in marketing.

Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center.