Community: Education in brief

Simon Uribe inducted into Phi Omega Epsilon honor society at Fairleigh Dickinson University

Simon Uribe, of Castaic, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus Campus in Teaneck, New Jersey, has been inducted into FDU’s Phi Omega Epsilon honor society for the fall 2019 semester. Uribe was also named to the university’s fall 2019 honors list.

Eligibility for membership in the University’s senior honor society is established by completing at least 90 earned credits toward an undergraduate degree with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or better.

The University’s Metropolitan Campus, located in the dynamic NY/NJ corridor in Teaneck, features a university atmosphere with an international perspective, attracting students from the U.S. and around the world. Undergraduates have access to the resources of a major graduate center and nearby New York City as an integral part of their learning experience.

Holly Piroli named to Missouri Valley dean’s list

Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the fall 2019 dean’s list, which includes Holly Piroli, a sophomore from Stevenson Ranch majoring in exercise science.

The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade-point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.

Missouri Valley College offers many opportunities to grow in mind, body and spirit. Grounded in the liberal arts, undergraduate studies empower students to master interdisciplinary skills needed to succeed in a knowledge-based global society.

Brooke Harrison named to Bethany College honor roll

Bethany College, in Lindsborg, Kansas, has named 274 students to the academic dean’s honor roll for fall 2019, including Brooke M Harrison, a general studies major from Santa Clarita.

Students must be enrolled full-time with a semester grade-point average of at least 3.50, to qualify.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning and service.

Michael Nacnac named to Clarke University fall 2019 dean’s list

Michael Nacnac, of Valencia, was named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the fall 2019 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.

Founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Clarke University is located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa. The university believes learning is lifelong and life-changing.

Skylar Page Eisenberg named to Iowa State University fall 2019 dean’s list

A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 dean’s list, including Skylar Page Eisenberg, an elementary education major from Stevenson Ranch.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Susuana Acquah named to LeTourneau University fall 2019 dean’s list

Susuana Acquah was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at LeTourneau University, in Longview, Texas. The dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.

Acquah is a freshman engineering technology major from Stevenson Ranch.

LeTourneau University President Dale A. Lunsford said being named to the dean’s list is a significant academic achievement and honor.

“As the Christian polytechnic university, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Lunsford said. “I anticipate that these honor roll students will have a positive and significant impact on our future.”

Local students named to Marquette University’s fall 2019 dean’s list

Claire Fellbaum and Allyson Spencer, both of Valencia, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Fellbaum is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences and Spencer is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries.

Dachell Smith-Jefferson named to Sam Houston State University fall 2019 dean’s list

Dachell Smith-Jefferson, of Santa Clarita, has been named to the dean’s list of academic honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Those on the dean’s list are undergraduates who have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.