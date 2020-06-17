Community: Education in brief

2 local students named to Aurora University fall 2019 dean’s list

Aurora University congratulates the more than 1,300 undergraduate students who earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester, including Tatum Summerfield of Castaic and Brandon Estrada of Santa Clarita.

Summerfield is a freshman exercise science major, and Estrada is a senior majoring in English and secondary education.

The dean’s list recognizes students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students included on the dean’s list completed a minimum of 12 semester hours for a letter grade in the term. Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, fully accredited higher education institution offering students an excellent education while maintaining one of the lowest private school tuition rates in Illinois.

3 local students named to Stanislaus State’s fall 2019 dean’s list

More than 3,000 students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Stanislaus State, in Turlock. The following local students made the list: Taylor Beckham, of Saugus; Robert Garcia, of Saugus; and Alexis Ryan, of Newhall.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and register for and earn a minimum of 12 units of credit of graded coursework at the university.

California State University, Stanislaus, serves a diverse student body of more than 10,000 at two locations in the Central Valley.

Jessica Throckmorton named to the dean’s list at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus

Jessica Throckmorton, of Castaic, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, New Jersey, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

The university’s Metropolitan Campus, located in the dynamic New York/New Jersey corridor, features a university atmosphere with an international perspective, attracting students from the U.S. and around the world. Undergraduates have access to the resources of a major graduate center and nearby New York City as an integral part of their learning experience.

Margaret Mary Cooke named to fall 2019 honor roll at University of Dallas

Margaret Mary Cooke, of Santa Clarita, was one of more than 300 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the fall 2019 honor roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49. Cooke is majoring in business.

The University of Dallas, located in a metropolitan area of nearly 7 million people, is a leading Catholic university widely recognized for academic excellence by well-known publications, organizations and accrediting bodies.

UF announces fall 2019 dean’s list

The dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced, and two local students earned spots on the list: Meredith Maynard of Agua Dulce and Amy Sager of Saugus.

To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.

Trevor Tilston, of Valencia, graduated in the Class of 2020 with a bachelor of arts in political science from the University of California, San Diego.

Courtesy photo

Tilston graduates from UCSD

Trevor Tilston, son of Isabelle and Greg Tilston of Valencia, graduated in the Class of 2020 with a bachelor of arts in political science from the University of California, San Diego.

While at UCSD, Trevor received three provost honors and completed a study abroad program last year in Shanghai, China.

Local students make honor roll at Oregon State University

Oregon State University has announced the names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for the fall term, including a half-dozen local students.

Santa Clarita Valley students on the honor roll included:

Simon R. Drap, a freshman general engineering major from Canyon Country.

Claire L. Williams, a junior environmental sciences major from Santa Clarita.

Stephanie E. Rankin, a senior human development and family science major from Stevenson Ranch.

Kenneth W. Borchart, a freshman general engineering major from Valencia.

Danielle K. Bricker, a sophomore zoology major from Valencia.

Zachary K. Semko, a sophomore geography and geospatial science major from Valencia.

A total of 1,711 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 4,920 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Local students named to RIT’s dean’s list for 2019 fall semester

Three local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester:

Skylar Long of Santa Clarita, who is in the physician assistant program.

Justin Stadt of Stevenson Ranch, who is in the packaging science program.

Dani Saba of Valencia, who is in the computing security program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4; they do not have any grades of “incomplete,” “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

Valencia’s Justin Doucette named to Illinois Wesleyan University’s fall 2019 dean’s list

Justin Doucette, of Valencia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Doucette is a sophomore majoring in design, technology and entrepreneurship.

Doucette was among 667 students from 27 states and 15 countries named to the fall 2019 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.

Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan is a nationally recognized, highly selective liberal arts university. The University is exclusively undergraduate and enrolls approximately 1,700 students from across the nation and around the globe.

3 local students named to University of Wyoming dean’s and honor roll

The University of Wyoming lists three students from the Santa Clarita Valley on the 2019 fall semester academic dean’s honor roll: Kiara J. Necessary, of Santa Clarita, and Zachary William Multer and Blake A. Strannigan, both of Valencia.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The University of Wyoming provides quality undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries. Established in 1886, UW is a nationally recognized research institution with accomplished faculty and world-class facilities.