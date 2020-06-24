Community: Education in brief

Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean’s list

MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (February 21, 2020) – Two local students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Noah B Duforest, a sophomore from Valencia, earned the honor while studying at the Carlson School of Management

And, Megan C. Ruff, a junior who’s also from Valencia, earned the honor in the College of Education and Human Development.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.

More than a dozen SCV students make deans’ list at Azusa Pacific University

More than a dozen local residents made the academic deans’ list at Azusa Pacific University. These students are honored for a fall 2019 grade-point average of 3.5 or better. A total of 2,172 students have received this honor, including these local students:

Jena Allen, of Stevenson Ranch, an acting for the stage and screen major.

Gabryella Carranza, of Valencia, a social work major.

Bethany Cheung, of Valencia, a business: marketing major.

Chloe Edwards, of Santa Clarita, an English major.

Yeon Hwang, of Canyon Country, a biblical studies major.

Che Kim, of Valencia, a nursing major.

Joan Kim, of Valencia, a nursing major.

Kendall Mathis, of Santa Clarita, a nursing major.

Christina McCree, of Valencia, a cinematic arts production major.

Evangeline Nguyen, of Canyon Country, a music and worship major.

Brianna Ochoa, of Stevenson Ranch, a nursing major.

Angelina Rego of Canyon Country, a business management major.

Shayne Smith, of Saugus, a business management major.

Samuel Stout, of Valencia, an English major.

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical, Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education. With 68 bachelor’s degrees, 48 master’s degrees, 18 certificates, 10 credentials, and 9 doctoral programs, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online, and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.