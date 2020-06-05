Easy & Inexpensive Beauty Ideas for Busy MBA Students

Studying for your MBA online means that you might not have the time and extra cash that you once had to get expensive salon treatments and hairdressing to keep yourself looking and feeling your best. Studying for an online MBA often means juggling being a student and working at the same time, or if you’ve decided to dedicate as much time as you can to studying, you could have found yourself living on a reduced budget for the foreseeable future.

But, feeling great is important – when you’ve got more energy and feel good in yourself, you’ll find it easier to focus and will have more confidence, whether you’re putting your point across in a presentation or chatting to people in your new professional network. And of course, looking fantastic is important for any interviews that you might have coming up or professional networking opportunities where you want to make an outstanding first impression.

So, how do you achieve all that on a tight student budget?

Get Enough Sleep

For students currently enrolled in MBA online programs in California, it’s easy to end up feeling like there just isn’t enough time in the day to get everything done. If you’re often cramming work in late at night after a whole day of what feels like being unable to catch a break, your lack of sleep will end up catching up with you.

In fact, the easiest way to look and feel better is to try and get more sleep. Don’t compromise on sleep because you have an essay to write or a lecture to listen to; instead of working late into the night, go to bed early and wake up earlier in the morning to do it when you’re feeling refreshed. Along with improving your health and giving you more energy, getting the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep at night has plenty of beauty benefits, including:

Fresher, more radiant skin

Stronger hair and nails

Better weight loss and muscle building results when you work out

No dark circles under your eyes

Stay Hydrated

There are thousands of reasons why you should drink plenty of water throughout the day, and as an online student, drinking water is essential to keep you refreshed and help to keep you focused. Dehydration can have a massive effect on both your body and mind so along with drier skin, itchy eyes, brittle hair, and flaking nails, not getting enough water can also leave you feeling tired and lethargic and struggling to focus on your work. If you tend to forget to drink water when you’re concentrating on work, the following can help:

Having a refillable water bottle next to you that’s big enough to contain all the water you need for the day

Infusing water with fruit; this can help if you don’t like the taste of plain water as it will make it more appealing

Setting reminders on your laptop or smartphone to alert you to when it’s time to have a drink

Take Some Time to Pamper Yourself

Studying online is a lot of hard work, especially if you’re juggling your studies with other commitments like being a parent, working full-time, or running a business. It can often feel like there’s simply not enough time in the day to get everything that needs to be done completed, but it’s important that you schedule some time to take for yourself to relax, refresh your mind, and rejuvenate your body.

Working and working non-stop can actually have the opposite effect to what you’re trying to achieve as it’ll leave you burned out, struggling to focus, and longing for your bed. At least once a week, take an afternoon or even a full day to forget about your commitments for a while and do something that is just for you. Home beauty treatments are a great way to spend your ‘me’ time and there are plenty of options that don’t cost a lot. A long bath and full-body exfoliation plus a face mask will leave your skin feeling radiant and smooth, or you could:

Apply a homemade hair treatment like warm olive or coconut oil to your hair for luscious, smooth locks

Invest in a gel nail kit and give yourself a salon-standard manicure at home for a fraction of the price you’d pay for regular treatments

Ask your partner to treat you to a relaxing back massage or try self-massage techniques

Minimize the impact of stress on your body with meditation and deep breathing techniques

Looking after your health and beauty is crucial to feeling confident and at your best as you study. And, fitting self-care around your hectic routine is easier than you might think.