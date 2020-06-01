Henry Mayo is open for business

Our community has responded well to stay-at-home and social distancing recommendations. Thank you for doing your part to “flatten the curve” and reduce the spread of COVID-19. It’s because of your efforts that Henry Mayo has been able to reopen for elective surgeries and other procedures.

To ensure the safety of our patients and staff members, we have put new screening processes in place. We also practice social distancing and universal masking throughout the hospital and in all our clinics. We encourage you to contact your physician if you have delayed necessary or preventive procedures.

Our Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center is seeing patients daily, again with safety processes in place. Please contact the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at 661-200-1099 if you need to schedule your annual mammogram or other procedures. Our physical therapy clinics have always been open and are following strict patient safety protocols. For a full list of our services and their contact information, please visit henrymayo.com.

COVID-19 is having another impact: Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and across the entire country, it’s clear that people are putting off needed visits to hospital emergency departments out of fear of the coronavirus. Frankly, this worries us.

COVID-19 can be a frightening disease. It’s understandable why people are trying to stay home and avoiding areas where they fear the coronavirus could be spread.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is not such a place. We have strict processes in place to isolate and treat suspected COVID-19 patients and to protect all others who come to our Emergency Department or anywhere else in our hospital.

If you have an urgent health care need, please do not delay a visit to our Emergency Department. If you experience symptoms that would have caused you to come to our Emergency Department in the past, please come in to be evaluated.

Henry Mayo is proud to be your community hospital. Working with you, we are responding to COVID -19 in our community. Our mission though, is to improve the health of our community through compassion and excellence every day, and we want you to know all our vital services are open for emergency, non-emergency and preventive care.

Patrick Moody is the director of marketing and public relations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. For more information about local community health programs, visit HenryMayo.com. ν