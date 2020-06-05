How to Establish Your Business As An Employer of Choice

Being an Employer of Choice is something that every business should strive for, and it isn’t as hard as you think. Regardless if you’re a large company or a small Startup, you have an equal opportunity to establish yourself as an Employer of Choice using a few reliable tactics.

Becoming an Employer of Choice means that your business has a fantastic employee culture, a high-quality working environment, and an impactful brand. The most qualified candidates will seek to work with you, which ensures you attract and retain great employees. Quality and reliable employees will help skyrocket your business success.

So how do you establish your business as an Employer of Choice?

Identify your ideal candidate

The draw of becoming an Employer of Choice is to attract the most talented and qualified candidates to work for your company. Before you can begin structuring your Employee Benefits and perks, you need to identify your ideal candidate. You want to hire and retain employees whose values align with your business. They will grow within your company to help support its success and shape its future.

Build an attractive benefits package

Once you know what type of employee you are looking for you, need to build an employee benefits package that will attract them. The specific perks and benefits that your ideal employee will look for are different for each business. That said, candidates will always expect some standard benefits from a business such as health, dental, paid time off, etc. To become an Employer of Choice, you need to go beyond the standard benefits packages.

As an example, if you own a pet care brand and want to attract employees who are knowledgeable and passionate about pets, you might consider offering discounted pet grooming services for staff. If you run a healthy lifestyle brand, you could include a free gym membership as part of your benefits. Get creative here and find an offering that your ideal employee can’t pass up.

Check out the competition

Your ideal employee is out there, and they might have to decide between working with you or working with your competitor. Candidates will likely look around to see how different companies treat their staff before accepting any job role. It’s a good idea to look around yourself and see what past employees are saying about your competitors and their company culture. You may also find information about benefits on a company’s “careers” page of their website. Large companies might be able to offer more financial perks than a small business, but they won’t necessarily have the same tight-knit community vibe.

Give recognition

When employees perform well, meet a target, or make a sale, give them credit. Recognition is one of the better ways to boost morale and build a positive company culture. Your employees will feel valued, respected, and happy. You can recognize your employees in many ways from mentioning their achievements during a weekly meeting to throwing an office party on a Friday afternoon.

When you implement these tactics, you will establish yourself as an Employer of Choice in your industry. You’ll attract the best of the best to work for you, and they will want to continue working with you for years.