How to protect your ears from loud noise

Exposure to loud noise is a common reason why people develop hearing loss. At least 10 million adults in the U.S. have noise-induced hearing loss. While you can still enjoy loud music or fireworks, repeated exposure for long periods of time can potentially cause serious damage. Learn more on how to protect your hearing.

What is too loud?

Sounds are typically measured in decibels (dB). Exposure to sounds over 85 dB can cause noise-induced hearing loss. As the volume increases, your chances of developing hearing loss increases as well. Rock concerts and power tools are 110-120 dB while fireworks are 140-160dB. Prolonged exposure to these noises can cause serious damage to your hearing.

Reduce your exposure

The best way to protect your ears from loud noises is to avoid them. Some exposure is fine, but when you’re around loud noise frequently or for a long time, then your hearing can be affected. Be mindful of the volume around you. If you find yourself in a situation with unexpectedly loud noise, try to give yourself some distance from the source.

Wear hearing protection

Some exposure to loud noise is inevitable. When you’re around loud noise, it’s recommended to wear hearing protection, such as earplugs. There are different styles of earplugs available, making it easy to find an option that matches your needs.

Have your hearing evaluated

If you’re concerned about hearing loss, schedule an appointment. People who work in loud environments or who participate in loud recreational activities are at an increased risk. Watch out for warning signs, such as if you experience a ringing in your ears or frequently ask people to repeat themselves.

