Learning Post graduates class of 2020

For his final graduation at the helm of Learning Post and Hart at Home, Principal Pete Getz sent the 87 graduates off in a two-part ceremony.

On Friday morning, the parents and graduates of the Learning Post Class of 2020 were invited to Central Park to take place in a drive-thru graduation ceremony specific to their school.

As they walked on stage to receive their diploma, their parents cheered from their vehicles while staff and faculty stood nearby to cheer their students on one last time.

Jack, the Chihuahua-Jack Russell Terrier mix watches the Learning Post graduation ceremony held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Graduating senior Fiona Burke smiles on stage during the Learning Post graduation ceremony held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

The previous night, the school had released its virtual graduation ceremony that included the normal trappings of a traditional graduation, but was made available for families and friends to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

During the ceremony, Getz spoke to how each of the students at Learning Post or Hart at Home come to them because the comprehensive high school format simply didn’t meld with them, whether it be because of academic or professional reasons.

And, while the end of the year had been challenging for them, he and his staff were “overwhelmingly proud of them.”

Graduating senior Liliana Lopez smiles on stage during the Learning Post graduation ceremony held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Graduating senior Jeremy Bischoff rejoins his family during the Learning Post graduation ceremony held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We know it hasn’t been easy, and we know the end of the year has not been ideal, but we appreciate your willingness to work with us,” said Getz. “We appreciate and recognize your determination to finish high school, and we look forward to seeing all the amazing things you will accomplish down the road.”

Class speaker Julia Provost took time to thank the teachers and faculty for helping guide her class through what has been a tumultuous and unpredictable year.

“We have the knowledge and the drive to accomplish whatever we put our minds to,” said Provost. “Thank you for believing in us.”