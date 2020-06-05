Making safety simpler for businesses and customers

When Valencia resident Tamer Abdel, CEO and founder of Santa Clarita-based StoriCam, realized the huge impact the coronavirus pandemic would have on businesses, he knew he needed to figure out a way to help.

It was when he saw a customer upset when she saw a worker not wearing a mask or the way people are avoiding each other in grocery stores that he really saw the anxiety the pandemic had created in public spaces.

“I saw it every time I would go out … and it’s truly fascinating from a behavioral standpoint,” Abdel said. “The first thing that was in my head, as a person in business that has been working with a lot of restaurants in the local area, was, ‘Wow, this is going to be a challenge when they begin to reopen up.’”

He knew immediately he wanted to find a way to ease that anxiety, so he created Public Well-being Technologies, a way for businesses to be transparent about the safety measures they are taking.

“We were already a software company that was set up with developers and designers, so we quickly pivoted to creating this platform,” he added.

They quickly got to work, merging the Centers for Disease Control’s many public health guidelines to a simplified system that follows those rules.

The platform then uses an app, where a six-point system monitors the well-being of employees, including temperature scans, hand washing and wearing of masks and gloves, as well as sanitization.

“The biggest technological advancement that we’ve actually done has been around the scanning and screening of temperatures,” Abdel said, adding that the app even allows real-time temperature checks with Bluetooth thermometers.

Using the PWTSafe app, consumers can simply scan a business’ QR code to see if they are in compliance. “So, before I actually walk in, I know that the business has taken all safety precautions to keep me and my family safe.”

Public Well-being Technologies Inc. CEO Tamer Abdel and Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda celebrate the addition of Miranda to the PWT advisory board. Courtesy photo

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda recently joined the PWTSafe advisory board with his private consulting company to assist in responding to Santa Clarita businesses that have been impacted.

“Our mission together is simple — help Santa Clarita businesses reopen businesses safely and reduce virus anxiety in the community,” Abdel said.

Businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley can receive a free PWTSafe package, and the website gives businesses more resources, including tips and stories from other businesses, along with email and social media templates to send to consumers.

“There’s so many other things a business needs to worry about right now than to worry about this stuff,” Abdel added. “It’s really all about winning (consumers’) trust back.”

For more information on PWTSafe, visit pwtsafe.org/santaclarita.