Complete Certification Guide: What Is CompTIA A+ and Why Do You Need Exam Dumps?

As the world's leading IT certification provider, CompTIA has a lot of credentials of various levels that are available to the candidates throughout the world. The frequent change to its certification program ensures that the badges that the specialists get will be aware of all the complexities of the modern world, so its holders can leave the competitors in the dust. CompTIA even gives you the opportunity to start with the basics if you don't have the skills to work with some special domains. So, you can do it with the CompTIA A+ certificate.

General Overview of CompTIA A+ Certification

A+ is one of the well-recognized and worthy entry-level certificates for the computer service technicians. To become such a professional, you have to take two exams, which are 220-1001 and 220-1002. The primary purpose of these tests is to validate one's skills in installing, customizing, maintaining, and operating personal computers.

The overall cost of each exam is $226 and they are available in Portuguese, German, English, Spanish, Thai, and Japanese. There will be a total number of 90 questions, and the applicants will be given 1 hour 30 minutes to complete all of them. The tests will appear in different types of questions, including drag and drop, multiple choice, and performance-based. It is important to mention that both these exams have different passing scores. Thus, to pass CompTIA 220-1002, you will have to get 700 points on a scale of 100-900. On the other hand, to clear CompTIA 220-1001, it is crucial to score 675 points.

The 220-1001 certification exam covers the following domains:

Virtualization and Cloud Computing (12%);

Mobile Devices (14%);

Hardware (27%);

Networking (20%);

Hardware and Network Troubleshooting (27%).

The 220-1002 certification exam comes with the topics, such as:

Operating Systems (27%);

Software Troubleshooting (26%);

Security (24%);

Operational Procedures (23%).

The percentage after each domain denotes how many questions you can expect from it. This way, you will be able to know how to allocate your time for studying and which prep resources to use. Regardless of the materials you choose, we recommend that you use exam dumps or take some practice tests. They can help you get the vibe of the real exam, learn the ways of utilizing your time wisely, and evaluate your level of preparedness.

Job Roles and Salaries for CompTIA A+ Certification Holders

After getting the CompTIA A+ certificate, the candidates will be able to work as end-user computing technicians, service desk analysts, associate network engineers, desktop support administrators, data support technicians, or help desk technicians. They will be able to earn a higher salary as well. For your information, below is a list with some average salaries:

Support Specialist: $54,500;

Field Service Technician: $46,000;

Desktop Support Analyst: $60,000;

Help Desk Tier 2 Support: $45,000.

In a Nutshell

If you want to get started in the IT field with complete ease and advantages, then the CompTIA A+ certification is for you. By obtaining it, you prove yourself in front of the employers that you're well aware of the IT fundamentals. Anyone can clear its tests if they are determined and are stick to the goals. All you have to do is practice a lot and make sure that you have covered all the exam domains thoroughly. If you do so, you will definitely succeed.