Detectives investigate alleged sexual assault against infant

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a man on suspicion of sexually assaulting an infant, according to sheriff’s officials.

Julian Ongpin, 35, of Santa Clarita, was arrested Sunday, July 5, after deputies were alerted by someone who knew the victim.

The witness reportedly walked in on the assault, and then alerted the authorities, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit. Detectives did not release any information identifying the victim, but confirmed the victim was younger than 3 years old.

Detectives investigated and then arrested Ongpin on suspicion of violating section 289(B) of the state’s penal code, which involves “any person who commits an act of sexual penetration upon a child who is under 14 years of age … .”

Ongpin, whose occupation was listed as a real estate agent, was cited and released July 5, about 13 hours after his arrest, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

A spokesman with the District Attorney’s Office said charges have not yet been filed.