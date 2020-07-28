Four Questions: Craig Martin

How did you first get into real estate?

In 2000, I started flipping properties all around the Los Angeles area and was featured on TLC’s Flip That House. From there, I started buying homes for rentals. As the market shifted and there was less inventory to flip, I got my real estate license to find more deals, but eventually more and more people I met asked me to sell their home or purchase a home. I got more and more involved helping people. And now, I mainly concentrate on helping clients buy and sell homes. I still fit in a few flips every year.

What do you enjoy most about it?

I think it comes from my flipping background, but I really enjoy the process of getting a home ready to go on the market and finding ways to add value to the property. I really enjoy selling homes to families in the Santa Clarita area. It’s rewarding to help a family move to a great new place with top schools, parks, and plenty of activities for kids.

How have you adjusted operations in quarantine for your clients?

Our operations have shifted to be as virtual as possible. When I sell a home, I make sure we have 3D tours so people can view online especially since we aren’t able to have open houses. But some things still remain the same as far as clients wanting to see a house in person. In those cases, we follow state guidelines to wear masks, gloves, and wash hands. Most of the buyers who are willing to go out now during COVID-19 are very serious and are ready to buy. Usually, it only takes them two to three homes before they put in an offer. I have found that people who are on the fence are not looking right now.

What is your perspective on the market outlook?

I think the outlook is very promising, especially in an area like Santa Clarita. Because of COVID-19, I am finding more people who were living in the city are willing to come out to the suburbs, because their jobs are becoming more virtual. Santa Clarita has so much to offer families, and is relatively affordable compared to other LA areas. You get so much more for your dollar. This is truly a hidden gem out here and as long as interest rates stay stable, we should have a bright future ahead. ν