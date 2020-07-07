Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Ventura

A suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during an alleged hit-and-run in June was arrested in Ventura on suspicion of theft, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials reported via social media.

Detectives were notified of the suspect’s capture, and on Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer charges on 21-year-old Dameyon Ramos of L.A., who is expected to be held in lieu of $155,000 bail and set to be arraigned once transferred to L.A. County, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller via social media.

Ramos was arrested on July 1 in Ventura County and is now charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, which is a felony, according to Ventura sheriff’s officials.

Ramos also has two additional no-bail probation violation holds, Miller added.

The alleged assault occurred at 10:45 p.m. on June 11, when L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a suspected hit-and-run near the intersection of American Beauty Drive and Tyler Lane in Canyon Country, according to Fire Supervisor Imy McBride.

The hit-and-run occurred during a felony traffic stop, when a deputy pulled over a man believed to be a felony warrant suspect driving a light gray Range Rover with Florida license plates, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

The driver struck the deputy with his vehicle before fleeing the scene, and that deputy was later transported to the hospital before being released the following day.

“The deputy who was involved in an incident over Tyler Lane, Canyon Country tonight — thankfully is going to be OK,” the SCV Sheriff’s Station said via Twitter on the night of the incident.

“The injured deputy is still recovering from her injuries,” the SCV Sheriff’s Station said in an update Tuesday.

The vehicle was later recovered behind a gas station on Newhall Avenue early Friday morning, with Ramos still at large, Sgt. Adam Stoll of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said at the time of the incident.