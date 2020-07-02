LASD seeking public’s help in locating Santa Clarita resident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old Santa Clarita resident who has been missing since June 2.

Ashley Bebe Nichole was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court at 3:10 a.m., according to an advisory from the LASD’s Homicide Bureau issued Thursday.

She is described as a Black woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and suffers from depression, the advisory read.

Her possible destination is Irvine and could be driving a 2004 blue Honda Accord, with license plate No. 5GPK360.

“Her family (members) are very concerned and asking for the public’s assistance in locating her,” the advisory added.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit Detective Abraham at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.