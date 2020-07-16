Man accused of abusing family returns to court

A Canyon Country man accused of injuring his spouse, child abuse and other crimes returned to court on Wednesday.

David Charles, 58, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count each of injuring a spouse, mayhem, child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to produce great bodily injury or death, assault with a deadly weapon — a car — and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Monday.

On Wednesday, Charles was ordered to return to court for a preliminary setting on Sept. 24.

Charles was arrested on Sept. 9, 2019, and was initially booked on an attempted murder charge and held in lieu of $2.1 million bail after an alleged domestic violence incident led to a pursuit and wrong-way freeway crash.

Six days earlier, a domestic violence call involving Charles in Canyon Country had been reported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

Charles is suspected of taking his teenage child and fleeing from deputies, then going onto Highway 14, heading the wrong direction. The suspect then reportedly crashed his vehicle into another motorist and the pursuit came to an end.

The teenager was uninjured, but Charles was transported to the hospital. Less than a week later he was discharged from the hospital and booked.