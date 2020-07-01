Public invited to ‘2 of Us’ exhibit at Fast Frame Valencia

Two Santa Clarita Artists Association award-winning artists will be featured at the “2 of Us” art exhibition July 1-31 at Fast Frame Valencia, located at 24204 Valencia Blvd.

As the city of Santa Clarita starts opening to the community with caution and safety guidelines, Zony Gordon will feature her latest florals and landscapes in watercolor and mixed media. Bonny Butler will show her mixed-media abstracts with some alcohol ink and encaustic wax artworks. The community is invited to view these artworks, some of which were done or embellished during these last few months of quarantine.

“At a time when residents are sheltered at home, there’s a lot of energy for decorating and changing the look of our homes or place of business through art. Practical use of colors, themes, or shapes can do a lot of wonders with minimal cost,” Gordon said.

The public is invited, or one can RSVP to either Gordon (661-312-3422) or Butler (661-993-6234) to meet the artists onsite. There will be raffles throughout for guests (winners need not be present), as well as Facebook live art demos.