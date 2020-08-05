Bill Miranda: Exploring the city’s 35 parks

Getting outdoors in our community to enjoy the fresh air, sunny weather, picturesque scenery and more can be mentally and physically refreshing. As we navigate our way through unprecedented times, I think being outdoors is necessary to maintain the health and well-being of our community. Fortunately, Santa Clarita is home to amazing trails, inspiring public art and fantastic parks that make venturing outside an easy decision. In fact, this year, we welcomed our 35th park! Residents now have 35 park options all across our community to take advantage of solo, with family or socially distanced friends.

The 35th park in Santa Clarita was introduced in June of this year. The 7.4-acre Plum Canyon Park is located along Skyline Ranch Road. Amenities and features include a large playground, baseball diamond, basketball court, three fitness zones, public restrooms, shaded seating areas and a trailhead that will connect to a Los Angeles County trail in the future. Visitors are invited to enjoy the walkways and shaded seating areas at this time. Other amenities, including the playground, baseball field, basketball court and fitness zones, remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of my favorite aspects of this new park is the view. Standing along the edge of the park, you can take in the beautiful vista of our community and the new Plum Canyon residential developments. If you haven’t done so already, I encourage you to visit park No. 35!

In addition to Plum Canyon Park, there are countless other park options for residents to get outside and enjoy in Santa Clarita. For one, we have the crown jewel of our park system, Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road, which includes play areas for children, disc golf, a dog park and much more. Central Park has also been the prime location for many Santa Clarita events, such as Concerts in the Park.

We also have Newhall Park on Newhall Avenue, where families can utilize barbecue grills and picnic tables, while also enjoying other fun amenities. I must also mention Canyon Country Park on Soledad Canyon Road as a personal favorite of mine due to the recent development of an inclusive playground at the park. I greatly look forward to the playground reopening soon for children of all abilities to enjoy. To view all Santa Clarita parks, along with their amenities, please visit Santa-Clarita.com/Residents/Parks-and-City-Facilities.

The past few months have been tough for many of us, but we are fortunate to have so many outdoor outlets that help us focus on positive mental and physical health.

In addition to taking in the fresh air while walking, biking or simply spending time with loved ones, you can also participate in the city’s Medallion Hunt! Follow the clues posted every Tuesday and Friday on Facebook.com/CityOfSantaClaritaEvents to help you find a hidden medallion in one of our 35 parks. The first to locate the medallion will win a $100 gift card!

Additionally, the city has also recently introduced the Parks Passport Challenge. The first edition of the Parks Passport lists 11 Santa Clarita parks for you to travel to and search for a “letter” clue. Once you have identified the hidden letter at each of the parks, unscramble the word and submit it to [email protected] for a chance to win a prize.

Both the Medallion Hunt and Parks Passport Challenges are more fun reasons to visit the parks in our community. Plan your visit and enjoy one, or all, of the milestone 35 parks that Santa Clarita has to offer!

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]