Christopher Lucero | Another Song About Truth

I got a chuckle immediately when a previously unknown compatriot in rock poetry emerged last Sunday (Aug. 2).

In a persuasive exposition about “truth,” David Hegg invoked The Who’s “Who Are You,” a poetic complaint about management and control written by Pete Townshend. Apparently his “manager” Allan Klein (though he was not a manager in the traditional sense) imposed a forced kinship between Townshend and the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones and Paul Cook. The full lyrics of the song are way off the mark that David invoked them for.

I could go on and ramble about the nature of truth…but, let’s leave that for another day.

I wanted to share another one of Townshend’s poetic rants that seems appropriate.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” seems particularly appropriate today, 49 years after its release on the album “Who’s Next.” I will not present the entire lyrics here, but you really should look them up.

The hook in the lyrics goes like this:

I’ll tip my hat to the new constitution

Take a bow for the new revolution

Smile and grin at the change all around

Pick up my guitar and play

Just like yesterday

Then I’ll get on my knees and pray

We don’t get fooled again

Look at that… it’s even got a line about being on our knees praying.

Thanks, David.

Christopher Lucero

Saugus