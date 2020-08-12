Circle of Hope announces two additions to board of directors

Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita that provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community, is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s board of directors. Jonathan Waymire, subcontract manager for Northrup Grumman, and Amanda Eglseder, physician relations liaison for City of Hope, joined the board Aug. 1.

“As the chairman of the board, I am so pleased to welcome both Amanda and Jonathan. Our board is a solid team of dedicated individuals and is one of the hardest-working boards I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” said Alex Hafizi. “Adding Jonathan Waymire and Amanda Eglseder to our team will be an asset to our board and enable us to further serve our clients and fulfill our mission.”

Waymire was born and raised in Santa Clarita, has served in the U.S. Navy and is currently the subcontracts manager for Northrup Grumman overseeing the company’s contracts for the B-2 stealth bomber. A cancer survivor, he volunteers his time to causes that he is passionate about, including education, veteran affairs and cancer-related causes.

When asked to join the board of Circle of Hope, Waymire eagerly agreed. “I love that this organization is run by people that truly understand what it is like to go through cancer,” he said. “I have survived non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and I am stronger because of it. Going through cancer will motivate me for the rest of my life.”

He resides in Santa Clarita along with his wife, Karla, their 7-year-old son and baby daughter.

Eglseder, originally from Iowa, made her home in California in 2011. She has a deep connection to cancer, having lost her stepfather to the disease in 2006. Eglseder has worked for the American Cancer Society as a community manager for Relay for Life and began investing her time in Santa Clarita to educate the community on early detection and cancer risk deduction.

In 2017, Eglseder began her career as a physician relations liaison with City of Hope to directly assist cancer patients with access to quality health care in the community. “I have been involved with Circle of Hope in the past, volunteering at fundraising events, and I am so pleased to now be a member of the organization’s board of directors,” said Eglseder. “I love that the funds raised for Circle of Hope stay in the Santa Clarita Valley to benefit cancer patients in our own community, and donor dollars are tangibly seen.”

Eglseder and her husband, Jared, enjoy everything in the great outdoors and international travel.

The nonprofit Circle of Hope provides financial, emotional and educational support along with more than 30 supportive wellness therapies and support groups, all free of charge to those diagnosed with cancer in the SCV. For more information visit www.circleofhopeinc.org or call 661 254-5218.