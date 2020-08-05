Community: Education in brief

Local students graduate from USD

The following local students were among the graduating Class of 2020 from the University of San Diego:

John Brady, of Valencia, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biophysics.

Lindsay Clare, of Santa Clarita, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience.

Kelsey Fernando, of Stevenson Ranch, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering.

Olivia Huerta, of Canyon Country, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Emily Mulhausen, of Newhall, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English.

Tobenna Okunna, of Canyon Country, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering.

Rachel Perez, of Valencia, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Perez graduated magna cum laude.

Alyssa Rappoldt, of Valencia, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies.

The University of San Diego is a Catholic university with more than 9,000 students from 75 countries and 44 states. It is the youngest independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States.

Gabrielle Thomas earns degree at George Fox University

Gabrielle Thomas, of Santa Clarita, was among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University this spring. Thomas earned a bachelor of science in nursing.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon.

Connor Harvey graduates from University of Alabama

The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Conner Harvey, of Santa Clarita, who received a bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Kaycie Priske named to Whitworth University provost’s honor roll

Kaycie Priske, of Valencia, achieved provost’s honor roll status for the spring 2020 semester at Whitworth University. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.