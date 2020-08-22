November ballot to include more than a dozen water candidates

After voting to skip the 2018 elections, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will have open six seats in November and more than a dozen candidates running.

The election comes following Tom Campbell’s resignation in late May as a board member of 23 years. The board is set to reduce in size from the current 12 members, which was initially 15, down to nine over the next two elections. The 2020 and 2022 elections will result in three elected officials representing each of the three new electoral districts: Newhall, Santa Clarita and Valencia.

Here are the candidates:

Division 1 candidates

G.A. Ben Binninger, a Valencia resident.

Beth Braunstein, a Canyon Country resident who identifies as an educator and farmer.

Melissa Cantu, a Valencia resident.

Gary R. Martin, an incumbent who is a civil engineer and former water system engineering manager.

Christine H. Okamoto, a Valencia resident who is a small business owner

Karla Waymire, a small business owner and attorney.

Division 2 candidates

Valerie Bradford, a small business owner who identifies as the first African American female to run for the agency.

Ed Colley, an incumbent who has served since 2003 and is a retired U.S. Air Force captain.

Anna Kumar, an insurance agent who serves the Educational Board for Congregation Beth Shalom.

Piotr Orzechowski, a Princess Cruises environmental water-programs manager.

Kieran T. Wong, a city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services commissioner.

Division 3 candidates

Kathye Armitage, a public health professional who serves on the Stakeholder Advisory Committee to the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

BJ Atkins, an incumbent who founded consulting firm Environmental HELP, Inc. in 1989.

Stacy Fortner, a Valencia resident who said she has a record of managing relationships with large corporations, agencies and suppliers.

Maria Gutzeit, a business owner who is a current vice president of the water board.