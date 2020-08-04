Phil Neiman | An Academic’s View on Anti-Racism

I read the “SCV Voices” column on this subject (Joshua Heath, commentary, July 23) and I feel it is obvious that the writer is either a recent college graduate or a professor. How else do you explain somebody so well educated but void of common sense?

I am sure Mr. Heath would disagree with my assessment, but I believe America is by far the greatest country in the world, and the best place to live, no matter your race or ethnicity. We are all privileged to live here.

America is not systemically racist, and Black people aren’t being “gunned down” by the police, no matter his characterization.

If that was the case, how do you explain 3 million Black people from Africa and the Caribbean immigrating to the U.S. in the last 20 years?

As for the Black population, (approximately) 7,000 were murdered last year, but only (13) were unarmed men killed by cops. There are far greater issues confronting the Black community than “racist” cops or Confederate statues. The anti racists who whose virtues Heath extols have, in many cases, resorted to looting and rioting, in the name of their cause.

I believe the best way to end racism is to stop obsessing on it, and let people go about their lives, and not bully them into seeing things one way only. I don’t see the benefit in telling minorities that they live in a racist society, and can only get by with the help of white “woke” leftists. Judging people by their actions and character, and not grouping people together by race, seems like a much better solution.

Phil Neiman

Valencia