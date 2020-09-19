19th annual LUNAFEST women’s film festival coming to Santa Clarita

News release

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce that LUNAFEST®, the annual travelling all-women film festival of short films by and about women, will be presented this year in an innovative and fun drive-in format on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Castaic Lake. Proceeds from this fundraising event will support Zonta’s projects to assist women and girls who lack educational and employment opportunities, are victims of domestic and sexual violence, human trafficking and more.

LUNAFEST® is a national project created nearly 20 years ago by the makers of LUNA Bars. Each year a team of judges reviews film applicants from all over the world and selects 10-12 films “telling stories that have to be told.” The films are then displayed by selected nonprofit organizations in 200 cities. Zonta was selected many years ago to represent LUNAFEST® in our geographical region. About $4.1 million has been raised internationally by LUNAFEST® since its founding, featuring 145 women filmmakers. It has been an important fundraising activity for Zonta Club of SCV.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the usual theater format was not possible. The throwback idea of a drive-in movie seemed like fun for this year’s festival. The event will begin at sundown at Castaic Lake on Sept. 26. The cost for this charity event is $100 per car, which includes the LUNAFEST® films, two box meals, entertainment and more.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic.

For more information about Zonta LUNAFEST® event, call 661-252-9351 or visit www.scvzonta.org.