Breaking the Rules of Hearing Technology

Dr. Kevin Bolder

AuD, Audiology Associates

The Oticon Opn S, Oticon’s newest hearing aid, features advanced hearing technology that sets a new bar for what we can expect from today’s hearing aids. Opn S helps you break free of restrictions and join the conversation again. The 360 degrees sound experience makes it easier for your brain to access relevant sounds, reducing strain and listening effort. This device also delivers speech understanding on par with normal hearing*, allowing you to navigate noisy listening environments such as parties or restaurants.

The Opn S is also rechargeable. Simply charge your devices at night on their stylish portable charging station and enjoy an entire day of hearing after 3 hours of charging. The Opn S is changing the way you experience sound. This advanced technology helps even with the most severe hearing loss. Experience the Opn S in a variety of styles and colors to match your personal preferences.

Hearing connects us. Don’t let hearing loss keep you from enjoying all of the sounds that matter to you. The Opn S allows for a full day of hearing with advanced technology, so you’ll never miss a conversation again.

Additional features of the Opn S include:

Easy wireless connectivity

No more whistling

Improved speech understanding

Convenient recharging on the go

*For people with typical hearing loss and well-fitted hearing aids, in noisy situations

*Juul Jensen 2018, Oticon Whitepaper

The best thing you can do to make sure you are maintaining your overall health and well-being is receive regular hearing screenings in addition to your other doctor visits.

To schedule a hearing aid consultation today, please call Audiology Associates at 661-284-1900. Kevin Bolder, Au.D, Patrice Rifkind, Au.D. and John Davis, Au.D. are three of the best in Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valley. Visit our website at AudiologyAssociates.net or stop by our office located at 23838 Valencia Blvd, Suite 100, Valencia. We are hearing healthcare excellence!