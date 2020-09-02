Canyon Theatre Guild offers new youth online theater workshops

Due to the overwhelming positive response to its online summer workshops, the Canyon Theatre Guild is excited to announce its fall online workshop lineup. Due to the extension of the COVID pandemic closures, the CTG will be putting fall semester classes online.

The new CTG youth classes and shows are specifically designed for remote participation. Singing, dancing, acting, audition tips, improv, cold reading, character development, script writing and scene study are the CTG’s expanded offerings. Online shows being offered are “Super Happy Awesome News,” “Autumn and the Monsters” and “Firefly Kingdom.”

Because the productions and classes are online, they have very unique structures and innovative staging. Examples of this can be found on Tuesdays and Thursdays with “Super Happy Awesome News,” where two siblings launch rival good news networks and find themselves competing for the title of happiest news show. Soon, their correspondents are in a whirlwind of ecstatic musical reporting — from joyful weather forecasts to cheerful cooking segments and blissful political updates.

But, when vulnerability starts peeking through the euphoric facade, they’re left wondering: Is there room for raw honesty on a super happy broadcast?

In “Autumn and the Monsters,” the fall season is fast approaching and, with every change in the trees and breezes through your hair, you can rest assured you have nothing to fear. Meet Autumn, your not-so-average girl with a fantastical secret: All of her friends are monsters: living, breathing, monsters that live in the shadows, mostly because of quarantine. When a dark figure threatens their existence with the approach of Halloween, Autumn must figure out how to save her friends — from the comfort of her own home.

Finally, in “Firefly Kingdom,” what is one to do when locked in a house? Who is there to talk to? Who is there to play with? Penelope has the answer. She has not only created an online meeting place, but also an entire kingdom, the Firefly Kingdom, where imagination lives, where friendships are made. Her biggest fear? What happens when real people join her video conference? What happens when they bring their nightmares?

Every workshop will end with a live performance of the show.

“The skill of IMPROV” will take place Mondays and Wednesdays, and will feature daytime and after-school IMPROV classes, which will conclude with an online live IMPROV show. The benefits of learning improvisation have been proven to improve and promote communication, decision-making, working as a team, social interaction, confidence, active listening, physical awareness and helping with anxiety.

Fridays, the CTG will offer a weekly class consisting of character development and scene study, where youth can take their acting to the next level. Creating compelling characters is critical to an actor’s understanding of scene work. This skill is essential for actors to really bring their scenes to life. All acting levels are welcome. Scenes will be performed on the final day of the workshop.

The other Friday class, theatrical script writing, will give participants the opportunity to write a short theatrical script. This skill is an amazing tool for any actor’s toolbox and will give the young thespian an edge when it comes to understanding and bringing a script to life.

No previous experience is needed for any of the workshops.

For more information about CTG autumn workshops online classes and schedule, contact the CTG at 661-799-2702 or email [email protected]