Community | Education in brief

Iowa State University announces spring 2020 dean’s list

More than 12,500 Iowa State University students — including two from the Santa Clarita Valley — have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work.

Local students earning the dean’s list honors include:

Kelsey Marie Stickler, of Canyon Country, veterinary medicine.

Skylar Page Eisenberg, of Stevenson Ranch, elementary education.

Joanne Lee of Valencia on dean’s list at Denison University

Joanne Lee, of Valencia, was one of 714 students named to Denison University’s 2020 spring semester dean’s list by Provost Kim Coplin.

“Denison students thrive as they learn new modes of thought and are challenged to see the world in complex ways by faculty who share their own personal enthusiasm for research and scholarship,” says Coplin. Students who achieve dean’s list status have maintained a grade-point average of 3.7 or better (out of 4.0) for the semester. Lee is a member of the DenisonClassof 2021.

Denison University is located in Granville, Ohio.

Area resident graduates from Mercer University

Mercer University (Macon/Atlanta, Georgia) conferred bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students representing 12 schools and colleges during the 2019-2020 academic year.

The graduates included Nana Kusi Appiah, of Santa Clarita, who earned a master of public health degree from the College of Health Professions.

Founded in 1833, Mercer University enrolls more than 8,700 students in 12 schools and colleges on campuses in Macon, Atlanta, and Savannah, and two regional academic centers in the Atlanta metro area.

URI students named to the spring 2020 dean’s list

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the spring 2020 dean’s list. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

Two local students were among those earning dean’s list honors:

Emma Dallaire, of Santa Clarita.

Hannah Ritchie, of Newhall.

To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.

The University of Rhode Island’s unique interdisciplinary courses provide its 16,852 undergraduate and graduate students with global opportunities in an intimate environment. The university has more than 120,000 alumni worldwide.

Maia Lynn Ishikawa named to Clemson University president’s list

Maia Lynn Ishikawa, of Stevenson Ranch, has been named to the president’s list at Clemson University.

Ishikawa, whose major is general engineering, made the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.