Duane Mooring | The ‘Mystery’ of Donald Trump

This is in response to the “Right Here, Right Now” column (“A Brash New Yorker Named Donald Trump”) by Betty Arenson on Aug. 29. Betty attempts to explain to non-Trumpers just what that “je ne sais quoi” is that Donald Trump has brought to the presidency that even she did not pick up on back in 2016. Is it his brashness as a newcomer? Is it his rich womanizing devil-may-care attitude? Is it the way he drives far left, left, right, and other folks crazy with his wild tweets? Sure, maybe there might be a cringe or two warranted at some of his tweets, but overall, Betty couldn’t find anything that anyone could hold against this wondrous man unless it was just a plain old hatred of him – with a capital “H.”

No, it is not hatred with or without the capitalization. When Trump made the left crazy saying he would build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico and that Mexico would pay for it, that was not a lie. It was a campaign promise. All presidential candidates have been found guilty of this kind of “lie,” though none quite so egregious.

“We had the biggest audience in the history of inaugural speeches.”

“This [the tax cuts] is going to cost me a fortune, this thing – believe me. Believe me, this is not good for me.”

“He [Barack Obama] had it [child separation policy]. I brought the families together. I’m the one that put them together.”

“We have signed more legislation than anybody. We broke the record of Harry Truman.”

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

“Today I’m proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

The above is a tiny sample of Trump’s lies. He had more than 20 lies and misleading statements in his Republican National Convention acceptance speech.

So, Betty, it is not mysterious. You did not need to do all that bending backward to reach for an explanation to make Trump seem somehow noble. That lineup at the RNC tried and failed, too.

Duane Mooring

Castaic