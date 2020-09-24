Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to offer virtual diabetes prevention program

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight and reverse prediabetes.

The program, set to begin in October, is a proven, nationally recognized program, according to a statement from Henry Mayo. Space is limited so participants are encouraged to enroll early.

While prediabetes may have no symptoms, the risk factors for prediabetes are:

45 years of age or older.

Overweight.

Family history of Type 2 diabetes.

Physically active less than three times per week.

Have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

Henry Mayo has been offering the Prevent T program for three years, helping scores of participants lose weight and reduce their risk of developing diabetes.

“Thanks to the program’s focus on long-lasting behavior changes, my A1c is now in the normal range,” Amy L., who completed the program in early 2020, said in the prepared statement.

From the comfort of home or office, participants will join a supportive group led by dietitians, diabetes educators, nurses and health educator experts.

The year-long program is expected to help promote lasting change.

“We don’t want to let these unprecedented times keep people from making positive health changes,” Charmine Navarro, Henry Mayo’s Community Education Program coordinator, said in the statement.

To learn more about qualifying for the October program and the nominal fee (sometimes covered by insurance), visit henrymayo.com/community/diabetes-prevention-program or call 661-200-2300.