Photos | Saugus resident celebrates a century

Friends and family celebrated the 100th birthday of Mary Ruth Williams on Aug. 18 in Saugus. Four generations of family members gathered — keeping as much social distance as possible — at Elder Creek Villa for the celebration. Williams was born in Coeburn, Virginia, and married Bruce Williams just after World War II. They had one son, Boyd Williams, and lived in Butte, Montana, and Woods Cross, Utah, before relocating to Santa Clarita eight years ago. Williams says she loves chocolate and, as much as possible, reads her Bible every day.

Courtesy photo