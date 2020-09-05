Riedel Communications to bring North American headquarters to SCV

Riedel Communications is set to relocate its North American headquarters from Burbank to the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the SCV Economic Development Corp.

Based in Germany, Riedel Communications designs, manufactures and distributes innovative real-time networks for video, audio and communications, while its products are used for broadcast, pro-audio, event, sports, theater and security applications worldwide.

“As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I couldn’t be happier to bring our company into this flourishing business community,” Joyce Bente, president and CEO of Riedel Communications North America, said in a prepared statement, “and (am) delighted to convert my commute to Burbank to a local seven-minute drive.”

Reidel has secured 14,000 square feet of industrial space in the Valencia Industrial Center, located at 25700 Rye Canyon Road, and expects to complete move-in this month, bringing with them 16 employees from their current Burbank location to their new SCV facility.

“We are delighted to have Riedel Communications join our growing family of communications- and entertainment-related companies in SCV,” Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the SCVEDC, added in the statement. “Their decision to come to the Santa Clarita Valley underscores the vitality of our region as an ideal location for these businesses.”

Matt Dierckman, senior vice president of CBRE, represented Riedel in the transaction.