Santa Clarita artists showcase paintings in new exhibit

A new exhibit has come to City Hall featuring artwork done by Santa Clarita Valley artists — literally covering subjects from A to Z.

The exhibit, called “ABC Canvas Art Exhibit” can now be viewed at the first floor gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall and includes 26 art pieces from 26 different artists, one to represent each letter of the alphabet.

“Each artist featured in the ‘ABC Canvas’ show was assigned a letter from the alphabet, given a blank canvas and asked to create an image that starts with that letter,” according to a news release from the city.

Local artist Laura Hunt paints “Zebra Sunset” for the ABC Canvas Art Exhibition at Santa Clarita City Hall. Courtesy Art.

Naomi Young was one of the 26 artists whose work is now displayed in the exhibit. Young said she asked for the letter D because she usually paints different interpretations of doors, but as she began her painting for the exhibit she felt compelled to go in a different direction.

“I wanted to change the atmosphere. I had been doing the same thing for so many years and this was a chance to do something different,” said Young.

Young, who has been an artist for 18 years, decided to take her specialty outdoors with her painting “Daisies’ Delightful Dance at Dusk.”

“Because of the lockdown I guess I felt cooped up. This seemed to be a subliminal message,” said Young. “I wanted to enjoy outdoor scenery and create an escape.”

After two weeks of color changes, scenery fixes and different flowers, Young felt happy with her finished product and submitted it to the exhibit.

“I kept fixing the mountains and changing the colors of the flowers until it felt right,” Young said. “I had changed things about four times before I felt there wasn’t anything else I could fix.”

Each painting in the exhibit is on the same sized canvas to create a sense of unity among the artwork, according to Young.

Local artist Belen Islas paints “Astronomer or Astrologer?” for the ABC Canvas Art Exhibition at Santa Clarita City Hall. Courtesy Art.

Other artists include Belen Islas with the painting “Astronomer or Astrologer?” and Laura Hunt with “Zebra Sunset.”

“This year has been difficult for many reasons, but being a part of this is very rewarding,” Young said. “It’s humbling to be included in a group of wonderful artists and live in a city that promotes art.”The exhibit can be viewed at the first floor gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall until Dec. 14, or virtually at https://bit.ly/2ZMyFY2.