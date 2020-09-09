SCAA hosts online watercolor workshop

Joseph Cibere will demonstrate his unique style of watercolor during a one-day workshop presented by Santa Clarita Artists Association via Zoom. Charlotte Mullich, president of the SCAA, will be acting as host.

The event is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, and free registration is available at https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

“It paints itself. The challenge is to know when to stop and let the medium take over,” said Cibere. “That’s why the most successful paintings seem almost effortless.”

Cibere’s painting style and art demonstrate his love of nature and wilderness. His abstract realism paintings integrate strong design and balance with a sense of illusion and have appeared in Watercolor Magazine and in the International Artists book “The Watercolor Sky and Cloud Techniques of 23 International Artists,” and, coming soon, Splash 20.

His work is also part of both corporate and private collections. His studio is at Studio Channel Islands Art Center. He is also a signature member of the National Watercolor Society.