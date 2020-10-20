Avenues SLS holds clothing drive

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release

Avenues SLS is holding a clothing drive now until Dec. 4. The organization can accept all sizes and types of clothing, bedding, sheets, blankets, comforters, pillowcases, shoes, belts, backpacks and purses. 

The goal is to collect more than 1,000 bags of items. They are making weekly pick-ups from Santa Clarita Valley neighborhoods or you can deliver your bags of donated items to the office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Avenues Supported Living Services is a nonprofit organization created to support people with developmental disabilities in becoming and remaining active participants in their communities. Avenues SLS is located at 28415 Industry Drive, No. 502, in Valencia.

For more information, visit avenuessls.org/event/avenues-sls-fall-clothing-drive/.

Advertisement

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS