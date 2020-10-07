Bob Kellar | Santa Clarita: Keeping a Can-Do Attitude

The city of Santa Clarita was built with a can-do attitude. From the earliest settlements working to thrive in the Santa Clarita Valley to the fateful day in 1987 when the communities of Saugus, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia united as one, residents have always shown resilience in the face of adversity — and continue to do so today.

It is with this spirit that residents have united during the pandemic to focus their attention on all the things that make Santa Clarita a wonderful place to live and raise a family. By focusing on all the things they CAN DO, residents are staying active and finding new ways to do what they love, rather than being discouraged when they are told about everything they can’t do.

By now, you’ve heard about some of these Santa Clarita CAN DOs, such as utilizing the Santa Clarita Public Library’s online resources and reserving materials for safe curbside pickup or through the new and secure locker system. Residents have also enjoyed weekly online performances and events with The Main and participated in a number of scavenger hunts that take you throughout the city.

Two new CAN DOs offer even more opportunities for entertainment and recreation in Santa Clarita. The city’s Aquatic Center, as well as the pool at Santa Clarita Park, recently reopened for recreational swim by reservation only. This ensures that crowd levels are limited, and all proper safety precautions are maintained. Residents are now able to reserve a time block and pay admission fees online by visiting santa-clarita.com/Aquatics. New swimming classes are also being offered through Seasons magazine this fall.

The brand-new Santa Clarita Bike Park is now open for riders to explore, as well. Located in the hills above the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, the Bike Park offers mountain bikers and BMX enthusiasts approximately 7 acres to ride to their hearts’ content. If you haven’t visited the Bike Park yet, you’re in for a real treat.

Mountain bikers have a number of trails to conquer, ranging in intensity from easy to difficult. There is also a dirt track for BMX riders that measures approximately 330 yards and features a variety of combination jumps, which allow riders to develop their skills in a place dedicated to the sport.

There is even a mini track so riders of all ages and skill levels can have a fun time and stay safe at the park. The Santa Clarita Bike Park is open daily from dawn to dusk, and more features are coming soon.

The cooler weather also means more opportunities to get out of the house and enjoy the beautiful city around you. Whether you want to go for a walk at the end of a long day or find a new favorite spot to relax with your family, you can do so in one of the city’s 35 parks — including Plum Canyon Park, the newest to open in Santa Clarita.

Now is also a great time to support local business owners in Santa Clarita. Restaurants throughout the city have expanded operations, and the lower temperatures make for a much more enjoyable and comfortable time with family when eating outdoors. The holiday season will be here before you know it, and supporting local businesses and merchants will provide the boost they need — and the community needs — to end this most difficult and unpredictable year on a positive note.

No matter what your schedule looks like nowadays, make a commitment to celebrate the CAN DOs in Santa Clarita. From splashing around with family to riding down mountain bike trails to supporting local businesses and restaurants, there is so much you CAN DO to not only pass the time but also display that infamous Santa Clarita spirit.

Learn more about these opportunities and more online at santa-clarita.com/CANDOs.

Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]