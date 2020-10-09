Braddon Mendelson | It’s Time for Danielson

Letters to the Editor
The College of the Canyons board of trustees election is a crucial down-ballot race this November. The COC full-time faculty union, the part-time faculty union and the classified staff union have all endorsed Jerry Danielsen for Area 4. Jerry is a COC alum, an experienced music teacher, an accomplished artist, and a successful small business owner. He understands the needs of all community members and will bring a much-needed fresh perspective on important issues that face the college during a time marked by a pandemic, natural disasters and budget deficits.

During a period of looming budget cuts, when curriculum and jobs will be severely impacted, it is time for a board member who will not rubber-stamp the district’s proposal to hire dozens of administrators while delaying the critical replacement of retired faculty members. It is time for a board member who will put the needs of students and teachers first. It is time for Jerry Danielsen.

Braddon Mendelson

Stevenson Ranch

