Child & Family Center to host 5K for domestic violence awareness

The Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center has announced plans to host the Purple Walk of Strength this October to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event, which is set to be held virtually, is designed to support those in need of community resources. Domestic violence calls have increased 59% in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the SCV Child & Family Center, one of the few crimes that have appeared to increase since the onset of COVID-19.

“This year, more than ever before, these funds are critical to helping those in abusive situations,” said Cheryl Jones, vice president of marketing and communications for the Child & Family Center. “While fundraising events are more challenging than ever in our current environment, we’re hoping that community members will ‘join together / while apart’ to support Child & Family Center’s Virtual Purple Walk.”

The event is scheduled to take place Oct. 17 and the funds will go toward the shelter and the services that help not only the victims of domestic abuse, but their children as well.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and the kickoff can be viewed on Facebook Live. During the broadcast, live videos, music and more will be showcased, according to event organizers.

“You can walk on the paseos, or on one of the suggested trails. All suggested routes will have a downloadable map,” said the event press release. “All walk/runs must be completed between Oct. 17-24, 2020.”

Registration will cost $35 per person and will include a T-shirt, medal and swag bag. Walks can be done solo or with your family.

The swag bag pickup is scheduled 3-7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Child & Family Center.

Register at Active.com under CFC’s 5K Purple Walk.

Sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact 661-255-6847 ext. 3018.