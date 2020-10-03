City announces date for virtual 2020 State of the City

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita announced Friday its annual State of the City event is set to run virtually this year and focus largely on how the community can stay connected.

Scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11:30 a.m., the theme is “Staying Connected … Staying Resilient,” and will feature City Council members conversing with local essential workers who have tirelessly served the community over the past six months.

“Although we will miss being together for the State of the City, we are rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth in a prepared statement. “All residents will be able to log on or tune in to find out the latest on City programs, projects and initiatives. This year we will focus on staying connected as a community as well as highlighting our essential workers. I also want to encourage our Santa Clarita students to watch, to learn about our local government and civic engagement.”

Council members will also plan to highlight some of the latest community projects happening throughout Santa Clarita, as well as future plans. Among the topics they are expected to cover include the new bike park at the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, high-speed fiber, film, new amenities and how it has preserved the community’s history.

Local restaurants have planned to offer State of the City lunch packages, and residents can find out via the city’s social media pages, according to a news release.

The event is scheduled to be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page, as well as on SCVTV, Spectrum Channel 20 and AT&T Channel 99. The livestream will also be available on The Signal’s Facebook page.