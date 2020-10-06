Durfee brothers deliver donations to deputies

By Signal Staff

Santa Clarita Valley residents Max Durfee, 11, and Carson Durfee, 8, raised $1,168 with their soda stand to help the two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies who were shot in an ambush attack in Compton. Their father, Brett Durfee, provided the following account of their efforts:

“Max originally came up with the idea to run a soda stand. He experimented with syrup flavors mixed with Sprite. Then he added Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper and Coke. He created a menu, complete with names. When Max found out about the two deputies who were shot, he decided to take the money he got for the sodas and donate it to them. He created signs that indicated the proceeds going to the deputies and told everyone about it.

“The first night, Friday, Sept. 18, Max and his little brother Carson went out to a street corner, set up a table, chairs and signs, and had a good turnout in two hours. I posted photos from that night to Facebook, indicating the boys were going to do it another night. By the next night, hundreds of people had responded online with tremendous support.

“That night, the amount of people who showed up was amazing. One of the owners of Cobra Tactical Firearms showed up with hefty donations, as did a number of members of the American Legion Riders 507. (They even let the boys take pictures on their cool road bikes.) Countless others from Castaic and other parts of Santa Clarita, as well as through online Venmo donations from family and friends from around the United States, donated large and small, and offered amazing support and encouragement.”

The Durfees delivered the donation to the Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 22.