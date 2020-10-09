Jia-Yi Cheng-Levine | Watson a Humble Advocate of Community

Tony Watson lives in our neighborhood, just down the street from us. I have come to know him as a passionate, humble, sharp, well-poised human being who cares a lot about others and so much about this community. College of the Canyons gave him a good start that eventually led him to a successful career. For that, Tony wants to give back to the community and COC by serving on the college’s governing board.

Tony doesn’t boast about his selfless services to the community and accomplishments; he just wants to serve others. I will highlight a few of what I know here: COC Distinguished Alumni; board member of key organizations in our valley, such as SCV Chamber of Commerce, the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club, and the Child and Family Center Foundation; COO of Andy Gump, and, currently, vice president of business development at United Site Services.

Tony’s proven leadership and management styles as well as his tireless dedication to nonprofit organizations that do so much good in our valley tell me that Tony will extend his dedication to advocating for ways to enhance student success, support programs and partnerships that create internships and employment opportunities, and further enhance COC’s partnership with the community.

Tony understands the word “community” in community college. As a voter, I support Tony to represent me on COC’s governing board.

Jia-Yi Cheng-Levine

Saugus