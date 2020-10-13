Lisa Burke | Visionary Leadership from Jenkins

As a business owner who appreciates the level of educational and workforce-training programs offered by College of the Canyons, I urge like-minded voters to re-elect Michele Jenkins, whose 30-plus years of service on the board of trustees have helped propel this institution into one of the finest community colleges anywhere.

Michele’s influence on our college has been both visionary and courageous – and always focused on providing relevant, cutting-edge skills and knowledge that empower people to be the best that they can be. Her efforts have produced unlimited possibilities that will pay dividends for our community now and well into the future.

Without her vision, it is unlikely the college would have an Economic Development Division, whose variety of workforce-training and entrepreneurial initiatives have benefited business and industry. This division is playing an increasingly vital role in workforce retraining and getting people back to work in well-paying positions during a COVID-19 economy.

Her leadership is also responsible for developing groundbreaking ventures such as the University Center, which provides convenient access to advanced degree and certificate programs right here in the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as the top-rated Academy of the Canyons in partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District.

She fulfilled her promise to the citizens of the eastern SCV by building the Canyon Country campus, where an amazing science center will open next year and create untold educational opportunities in science and technology.

None of these advancements happened by accident. They were deliberate – and the direct result of the vision, leadership and determination of Michele Jenkins, whose passion for COC has helped create a community college like no other.

COC is on the right path – and Michele Jenkins is leading the way. Please vote to re-elect Michele Jenkins to the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, District 4, on Nov. 3.

Lisa Burke

Saugus